First Alert Forecast: dry & mild through the rest of the week; shower chances to return over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have kicked off the new month of December today with sunny and mild conditions. After spending the afternoon in the 70s, temperatures have dropped a bit now that the sun has officially set. It will be cool tonight, but not terribly cold with southwesterly flow. Expect lows to dip down to the upper 40s to lower 50s under mainly clear skies. We could also see areas of fog develop later tonight and into early Thursday morning. So, keep that in mind if you will be out on the roadways during this time.

Another day of beautiful and bright weather is on tap for us on Thursday! Sunny skies will be around yet again tomorrow along with warmer than normal temperatures. Highs will likely top out in the middle 70s across most of central MS tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase across the region heading into Thursday evening/night.

Dry and mild weather will be around to wrap up the work week on Friday before the chance for a few showers arrive on Saturday as a front approaches from the north. Better chances for any rain will be more likely late Sunday and into early Monday morning with the front passing through. We’ll dry out through the day on Monday as well as cool down a bit with highs on Monday closer to normal in the 60s. Another opportunity for showers and possibly storms will arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday. More details on this are to come closer to time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.