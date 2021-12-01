Family members and friends gather to celebrate the life of a well-known Jackson business man, shot and killed nearly a week ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It’s been nearly a week since a well-known businessman was shot and killed in South Jackson.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered to celebrate Laramie Collins and are hoping justice will be served.

Dozens came together for a balloon release in an effort to keep Collins’s legacy going.

Collins, also known as Bud, was shot and killed last Wednesday.

Investigators with the Jackson Police said he was shot several times while sitting in his car parked at Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road.

“He would do anything for anybody,” said Kamesha Brown, who’s been friends with Collins for more than a decade. “I just don’t understand why would they want to take him away.”

Collins was the owner of three Jackson businesses: Aces Gentleman’s Club, Pops Saloon, and the Daiquiri Bar.

Those close to him say he loved giving back to his hometown whenever he could.

“He gave back in so many ways, back to school events, he helped so many people,” said Brown. “Everybody around can say Bud has done something for them in any type of way, no matter who it is. Even his enemies.”

Brown said although Collins gave so much back to Jackson, she’s not surprised that same love wasn’t given back to him last Wednesday.

“It’s not hard to believe because it was a lot of people that loved him, but it was a lot of people jealous of him also,” said Brown.

So far, police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Investigators are continuing to search for clues to track down the gunman.

Meanwhile, Brown has this message for whoever is responsible for the crime.

“Y’all took a good man,” she expressed. “A man that was my life, a man that got me to where I am today, but not just me, a lot of people, basically everybody out here.”

According to our numbers, Collins’ was the 128th person shot and killed in the Capital City this year.

If you have any information, you can call JPD or Crime Stoppers, and remember, you can report anonymously.

