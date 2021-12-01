Clergy, citizens and law enforcement work to improve quality of life in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Pastor Anthony Woodward is part of The Holmes County Coalition for Change.

The group held a “Stop the Violence” march and rally this weekend to announce they are taking back the streets from criminals.

“The crime has just escalated. I know many times in my church family, it was someone involved in a crime or was the victim of a crime,” said Woodward.

Goodman’s police chief is also disturbed by the uptick in crime lately.

“This is my second year working and this is my first murder. Most the crime we deal with is domestic,” said Willie Mack Jr.

These men say that’s why the Holmes County Coalition for Change is so important.

The group plans to work with law enforcement in the county, including in Goodman, to beef up patrols in trouble hotspots, and create a system to better lookout for their neighbors, business owners, and the seniors in the area.

“We are going to talk to the elderly, make sure we do a walk through at their apartments. As far as the businesses, we are going to make sure we are present when they open,” said Mack.

They also plan to provide more activities and an outlet for young people.

“We are going to give them some alternatives and some classes on conflict resolutions,” said Woodward.

“We are going to offer things like fishing, basketball, flag football,” said Mack.

“We want to put them in some areas in life the way they think when it comes to how they feel about one another. So we just want to be hands-on with the community on a daily basis,” said Pastor Woodward.

The coalition will have a meeting December 16 in Goodman. The public is invited because they want to hear your concerns.

