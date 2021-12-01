Children at Blair E. Batson treated to ‘Winter Wonderland’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Elizabeth Allen’s face lit up from behind her facemask.

She just spotted Santa Claus and walked quickly over to his white and gold chair to see him.

Allen was one of the hundreds of kids at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital on Wednesday whose Christmas is a little brighter, thanks to the efforts of local companies, dozens of volunteers, and a little holiday spirit.

Wednesday, the front walkway outside Blair E. Batson was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with shimmering and snow-covered Christmas trees, Christmas music, and a snow machine.

“This is a wonderful event for the kids,” said Christine Allen, Elizabeth’s mom. “The atmosphere is absolutely beautiful. Them giving back to the community, you see what a wonderful job (they’re doing) with the kids here.”

“So, this experience overall is amazing.”

Christmas ornaments next to the entrance to the Winter Wonderland event at Blair E. Batson Wednesday. (WLBT)

Ace Hardware and BankPlus have been working on the event for months.

“Sara Ray and Bill Ray, our CEO and his wife, saw this concept in Alabama. Ace Hardware had partnered with a group to do this for Children’s of Alabama, so we copied the concept and brought it to Jackson,” said Rob Armour, chief marketing officer for BankPlus.

“It’s one day, but it’s for the kids. It’s going to be an incredible day for them,” he said.

For their part, employees with Revell Ace Hardware located and set up 300 miniature Christmas trees, to ensure each child at Blair E. Batson has one in their room for the holiday season.

It took months for Ace to obtain the trees and about 12 hours to put them all together, but Revell co-owner Joe Rooks said it was worth it.

Volunteers also spent about a day setting up the Winter Wonderland, which featured a walkway lined with cotton snow, Christmas ornaments, and trees. Visitors also got to get their picture made with Santa and pick up a brand new book that they can keep for themselves.

“We’re glad to do it for these kids,” he said. “That’s the greatest thing we can do for these kids. It’s the least we can do for these kids at this time of year. “We believe in giving back to our communities and this hospital is a big part of (our) community.”

With supply chain issues, Ace employees had to find trees wherever they could, gathering a few from one Ace branch and a few from another.

Revell has seven stores in the metro area and is part of a larger national chain.

“I think just being away from home is tough enough, but when you’re a kid and away from home at Christmas, probably not feeling well, your family is displaced... hopefully, it will just add a little bit of Christmas cheer to the room,” said Lisa Rooks, also with Revell Ace.

People at the Winter Wonderland at Blair E. Batson Hospital. (WLBT)

Along with the trees, children received boxes of decorations, a tree topper, and a strand of lights to decorate as they like.

“Seeing the lights and just being able to individualize (the trees) for themselves, will hopefully mean a lot more to them, Lisa Rooks said.

Meanwhile, Krissi Jo, a seventh-grader with East Rankin Academy, was handing out books she collected as part of a Christmas project at her school.

“These children, they can’t do what we can do,” she said. “I just feel like it’s what we owe them, to do this for them. And I think it’s what God wanted us to do. It’s the best thing for these kids, and it’s just a great Christmas present.”

