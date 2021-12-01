Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" outside of the...
Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, as activists begin to arrive ahead of arguments on abortion at the court in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy.

The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Mississippi also is asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.

The case comes to a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has been transformed by three appointees of President Donald Trump, who had pledged to appoint justices he said would oppose abortion rights.

Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
