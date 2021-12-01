Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open

Allen Siders, an anti-abortion activist, preaches outside of the Jackson Women's Health...
Allen Siders, an anti-abortion activist, preaches outside of the Jackson Women's Health Organization, a state-licensed abortion clinic in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. A small group of anti-abortion activists stood outside the clinic in an effort to dissuade patients from entering. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that directly challenges the constitutional right to an abortion established nearly 50 years ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As the U.S. Supreme Court hears a Mississippi case that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state’s only abortion clinic is operating as usual.

The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions at 15 weeks.

Stakes are high because Mississippi’s Republican attorney general is asking justices to use the case to overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s 1973 ruling declaring a nationwide right to abortion.

The Mississippi abortion clinic is seeing more out-of-state patients since Texas enacted a law banning most abortions by six weeks.

Protesters outside the clinic Tuesday prayed and begged women not to end their pregnancies.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

Latest News

On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Cindy Hyde Smith and Roger Wicker said they are proud of Mississippi...
Mississippi Senators “proud” of Mississippi for taking abortion case to Supreme Court
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues; rain returns, at times, this weekend
Well-Above Average Temperatures Through Much of the Lower 48 Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: Spring-like feels to kick off December
Local non-profit calls on lawmakers, governor to reduce Mississippi’s fetal mortality rate