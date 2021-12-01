Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County, Georgia, Tuesday night.(Source: WXIA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of metro Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was fatally shot, along with two women and the suspected shooter.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said a child and another officer were also shot.

The child is in critical but stable condition. The second officer is expected to survive.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance where they found the child and one of the women in a yard.

They said that while they were trying to render aid, someone started firing from an unknown location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Mich. school shooting suspect arrested with loaded firearm, authorities say
WLBT at 5a