WLBT’s things to know 11/30/21: Critical Race Theory in Mississippi, deadliest year in Jackson history, and Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Critical Race Theory in Mississippi

Recently, Governor Tate Reeves called for the removal of Critical Race Theory from schools in the state and even said he would use state money to ban it from the classroom. It’s a hot topic that keeps growing here in Mississippi: Critical Race Theory. It is a cross-disciplinary intellectual movement that deals with exploring the role of race and racism in society and public policy. “The mere fact that Blacks are considered to be 3/5 of slaves in the Constitution, why wouldn’t we teach that? The dehumanization of Black people today is a direct function of these type of laws that Blacks were not human, that they were property” said Jackson State University Professor, Dr. D’Andra Orey. State Senator Chris McDaniel sees Critical Race Theory as a way to divide and not unite and says it paints America as a racist society. McDaniel joins Reeves in this fight. In fact, during a recent budget proposal announcement, the Governor said he wants to use 3 million dollars toward this effort.

2. Deadliest year in Jackson history

The year 2021 is now officially the deadliest year in Jackson’s history, surpassing 2020′s homicide record. The record was broken Friday evening when a man was shot twice and died on Derrick Street. A 13-year-old was also shot in both legs during the shooting. This made 129 homicides so far this year with one month left to go. Last year, once the deadliest in Jackson’s history, ended with 128 homicides in the capital city. Before 2020, the year 1995 had the most homicides in Jackson with 92 followed by 1994 with 91.

3. Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions

President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic” Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread. Speaking Monday at the White House, Biden said it was inevitable that the new variant would reach the U.S., but he also said the country has the tools necessary to protect Americans — particularly the approved vaccines and booster shots. When omicron arrives, and it will, Biden said, America will “face this new threat just as we’ve faced those that have come before it.”

