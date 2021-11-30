Summit man wanted for allegedly leaving dogs without food or water

SUMMIT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Summit man is wanted for animal cruelty after being reported for neglecting his dogs.

When deputies arrived at Lamar Turner’s home, they found animals without food or water. The animals were also leashed to chains larger than they could bear.

A warrant has been issued for Turner’s arrest, who, authorities say, is currently out of state.

Anyone who knows Lamar Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767.

