Portion of multi-use trail along Natchez Trace to be closed for repairs

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of a multi-use trail along the Natchez Trace Parkway near Ridgeland will be closed beginning December 1 for maintenance.

The National Park Service has announced that preservation work will be done on a section of the Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail near Ridgeland will be closed from milepost 95.9 to the Choctaw Agency pullout at milepost 100.7.

Work will include sealing pavement cracks and applying preservation treatment to the trail, according to the agency.

Signs and barricades will be put in place at the trail’s access points to mark closures.

The closure is expected to be in place through winter. The trail north of the Choctaw Agency will remain open.

For more information, log onto www.nps.gov/natr or call (800) 305-7417.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.