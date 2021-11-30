Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Officials cut ribbon on railroad crossing upgrades in Copiah County

deadly copiah railroad crossing
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation cut the ribbon on several upgrades made to a Copiah County railroad crossing on Monday, November 11.

The Alonzo railroad crossing, otherwise known as Hartley Lane, is a small county road that connects roughly a dozen homes to County Line Road.

Before placing signals and gates at the crossing, the county had to widen the roadway so that the crossing arms would not trap a vehicle exiting the crossing.

“I saw a news report about an accident that occurred at this crossing during the summer of 2019 while campaigning. As soon as I became Commissioner in January 2020, I made this crossing a safety priority for the Central District to be addressed as soon as possible,” said Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.

“The coordination of these upgrades dates back even further. I am honored to be here on this momentous day for citizens of Copiah County.”

Commissioner Simmons was joined by Daniel Minter, brother of Alonzo Minter, who was tragically killed in an accident at the crossing in October 2010. In 2013, to further honor his fallen brother and others, Minter worked with local officials to officially name the crossing “Alonzo’s Crossing.”

The project to install the signals and gates was funded through the Federal Highway Administration’s railroad crossing improvement program, which is administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The program provides 90 percent of the total project costs, requiring a 10 percent match that was provided by MDOT.

“MDOT’s top priority is and always will be safety,” said Simmons. “These signal improvements will save lives. As Transportation Commissioner, I greatly appreciate everyone involved in seeing these critical safety improvements all the way through.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

