Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility

COVID booster shot
COVID booster shot(WRDW)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All adults in Mississippi are now eligible for a vaccine booster shot.

The State Department of Health says if you are at least 18 years old, you can get a COVID booster shot.

You must be fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and your last shot taken needs to be at least six months ago.

If you are fully vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, your last shot must have been at least two months ago.

So far, more than 1.4 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

If you qualify for the booster, appointments are available at any county health department clinic.

You can schedule online or by calling the COVID-19 hotline.

Health experts say people should continue to get vaccinated and wear masks to protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student

Latest News

Warmer Days Return Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: warming trend ends November, kicks off December
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend continue through late week; rain returns this weekend
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
WLBT at 10p (November 29, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (November 29, 2021)