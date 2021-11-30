Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.

Panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday that Meadows, through his lawyers, has been “engaging” with the committee and “will soon appear for an initial deposition.” The news was initially reported by CNN.

The news comes as an appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday from lawyers for Trump and the House committee seeking the former president’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, the Associated Press reported.

Trump’s attorneys want to stop the National Archives and Records Administration from turning over the records after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

