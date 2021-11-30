Man pleads guilty to 2016 armed carjacking, aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2016 armed carjacking and aggravated assault will serve the next 22 years behind bars.

Tuesday, Martaviouis Powell was given 22 years to serve after being sentenced to 30 years on the carjacking charge and 20 years on the aggravated assault charge. Eight years were suspended in the carjacking case, while 5 were suspended on the assault. Both sentences will serve concurrently.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten handed down the decision.

In January 2016, Powell shot Robert Butler in the arm and stole his vehicle, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe. He was indicted by a grand jury that October.

Powell, who is 23, is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

He also is facing a conspiracy and a murder charge in connection with the December 2018 beating death of Dominique Griffin.

According to court records, Powell and 11 others conspired to assault Griffin, a fellow inmate at the Raymond jail. Griffin died as a result of his injuries.

That case is expected to go to trial on March 7, 2022, before Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.