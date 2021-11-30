Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teacher at a Jackson school has been charged with sexual battery.

Donna Shea Robinson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

She works at God’s Plan Academy, a K5-12th grade school.

Police were reportedly notified by the student’s parents on November 17. Authorities then looked into the situation and arrested Robinson on Monday.

