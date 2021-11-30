Jackson hits $6M in water and sewer collections for month of October

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three months after ending its moratorium water shut-offs for nonpayment, the city of Jackson’s water/sewer collections have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

“Last month, we hit $6 million. That’s twice what we’ve been collecting during COVID,” said Carla Dazet, director of the city’s Water Sewer Billing Administration.

For the month of October, WSBA collected more than $6.1 million. Dazet expects to collect a similar amount for November but said total numbers have yet to be tallied because of the Thanksgiving holiday. As of November 29, $4.8 million had been confirmed collected, with numerous payments yet to be processed.

The news comes as city leaders are mulling a 20-percent increase in water and sewer rates to help cover consent decree costs.

Dazet says collections are likely up because customers know the city is now cutting off water service for nonpayment.

On September 1, the moratorium was lifted as part of the city’s “Plan for Uncollectable Water & Sewer Debt.”

The Lumumba administration silently implemented the moratorium at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying customers didn’t need to lose access to water during a health crisis.

That moratorium, coupled with problems with the city’s billing system, led outstanding debt to mount.

According to a copy of its collection plan submitted to the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, the city had 14,558 accounts with an active debt value of approximately $39.7 million.

Another $43.4 million was classified as “inactive debt.” For that amount, Jackson is responsible for determining which accounts have the “potential for recovery” and engaging collection agencies to seek payments.

“We did really well last month because people know the moratorium is lifted,” Dazet said. “Another thing is the portal we created. 5,500 people have signed up to pay their bills through the new portal.”

WSBA collections over the years 2013 $48,435,750 2014 $76,341,565 2015 $67,226,211 2016 $62,627,232 2017 $57,893,151 2018 $75,266,873 2019 $62,786,676 2020 $46,255,104 Source: City of Jackson annual budgets

The city launched a new online portal for customer bill pay in October. The new portal also allows customers to pay their bills using a credit card, something that they previously were not able to do.

Of the 5,500 people that have signed up, 2,812 have signed up to pay with their credit cards, Dazet said.

Meanwhile, 343 people have enrolled or are waiting to be enrolled in Jackson’s payment assistance program.

In July, the city launched the program to help customers who are unable to pay bills that had accumulated either due to the pandemic, poverty, or the city’s billing woes.

The program includes a Low-Income Assistance Plan (LIAP), which requires individuals to pay their current bills for three months. From there, customers must pay $10 a month for 24 on their previous debts. After that, any remaining balance will be set aside in the city’s books and no longer be held against the customer.

The second plan is the Courtesy Payment Arrangement Plan (CPAP), which is set up to assist customers who do not qualify for the low-income plan. Participants in this program must pay their bills for three months and then pay 40 percent of their past-due amounts over a 24-month period.

Summary of disputed accounts - Jackson water/sewer system (WLBT)

To qualify for LIAP, individuals also must show proof that they participate in the Mississippi Home Corporation’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and must apply for any federal or state utility aid programs. CPAP participants also must apply for federal and state aid utility programs before being accepted into Jackson’s program, according to the city’s website.

Of the 343, Dazet says 164 people must make three consecutive bill payments before they can be enrolled; another 22 have two payments left to make, while four others have one payment left to make. Another 25 customers are waiting to get approved for the Home Corp’s rental assistance program.

“We’ve been inundated with customer requests and the new portal is generating tons of calls and emails,” Dazet said. “And we’re low on staff right now and are trying to ramp that up.”

