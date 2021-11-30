Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Giving Tuesday: Here are some greater Jackson area non-profits

(KOTA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s Giving Tuesday!

It’s a philanthropic effort to give back to your favorite charity in your community.

It is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

No gift is too small.

If you don’t have a favorite charity, here’s a list of several non-profit organizations in Jackson and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student

Latest News

Boil water alert issued for 1,737 customers in Smith County
deadly copiah railroad crossing
Officials cut ribbon on railroad crossing upgrades in Copiah County
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
WLBT at 6a - 11/30/21
WLBT at 6a - 11/30/21