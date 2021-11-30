Former police sergeant pleads guilty to producing child pornography

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pearl River County man pleaded guilty to creating child pornography, according to authorities.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Stockstill enticed a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could capture it on his cellphone camera in November of 2018.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children became aware of the video and other images, and on July 14, 2021, with the assistance of NCMEC, the FBI in Gulfport identified Stockstill, who was then serving as a Picayune police sergeant, as the producer of the video.

Stockstill is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Gulfport, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

