First Alert Forecast: warming trend ends November, kicks off December
TUESDAY: After a seasonable start, we’ll rocket, amid sunshine, back toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours of your Tuesday. We’ll stay quiet overnight with mainly clear skies – lows falling back toward the lower and middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will continue to hang around the Gulf States through mid-week. After a cool start, we’ll rebound nicely into the lower 70s amid mainly sunny skies. Our quiet pattern remain in place overnight – though, with light southerly breeze, temperatures will be buoyed a bit – to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our late autumn warm-up continues through late week with sunshine beaming down on the region, we’ll warm up into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. A chance for a few showers will return by late Friday as our pattern becomes a bit more muddled by the weekend. A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Highs will fall back from the 70s Saturday, to the 60s by Sunday and Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
