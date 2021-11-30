First Alert Forecast: warming trend ends November, kicks off December

TUESDAY: After a seasonable start, we’ll rocket, amid sunshine, back toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours of your Tuesday. We’ll stay quiet overnight with mainly clear skies – lows falling back toward the lower and middle 40s.

Another morning in the 30s to kick off your Tuesday - sunshine with a light southerly breeze will help to push highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s to round out the month of November. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/w1JvqmMqvx — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 30, 2021

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will continue to hang around the Gulf States through mid-week. After a cool start, we’ll rebound nicely into the lower 70s amid mainly sunny skies. Our quiet pattern remain in place overnight – though, with light southerly breeze, temperatures will be buoyed a bit – to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our late autumn warm-up continues through late week with sunshine beaming down on the region, we’ll warm up into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. A chance for a few showers will return by late Friday as our pattern becomes a bit more muddled by the weekend. A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Highs will fall back from the 70s Saturday, to the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

