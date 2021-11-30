First Alert Forecast: temperatures to trend warmer over the next few days into the new month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a nice day out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With high pressure holding strong to the east and our winds flowing out of the southwest, it will get cool out tonight, but not too cold. You can expect temperatures to fall to the lower and middle 40s through the overnight period.

Such a beautiful sunset as we wrap up November😌😍 #mswx pic.twitter.com/zAY1NDUsbQ — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) November 30, 2021

Wednesday is the first day of December and we’ll kick off the new month on a mild note! Tomorrow will consist of more sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Most spots across central and southwest MS should top out in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer through the remainder of the work week. We are looking at highs both Thursday and Friday in the middle 70s. Some spots could see upper 70s during this time. The rest of the work week will also continue to stay dry before the opportunity for rain arrives over the weekend. Models are still a bit inconsistent with our next rain makers. A few scattered showers look possible on Saturday. Chances for rain could be even greater Sunday and into early Monday with a stronger front. This cold front will likely knock our temperatures down closer to average heading into next week.

