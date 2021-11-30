Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and quiet conditions over the next couple of days, but rain to return this weekend.

Sunny and above average temperatures are upon us this week. We do have another chance of rain...
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon.

We have experienced some really nice weather today. It’s been beautiful outside and that’s going to continue for the rest of the week until we return back into the weekend, as another chance of rain moves in. Tuesdays High low 70s. Low in the mid-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday, our area of High Pressure continue in the southern region. This continues our clearing for sunny skies, but each day will progressively get warmer and warmer. By Thursday we will see our Highs in the mid to upper 70s. The same goes for us on Friday. We will trend warmer this week due to the High Pressure and its impacts on the South Region. Our Low will be in the low 50s.

As we return to the Weekend, Friday our Highs will return to the mid-70s, and Lows in the mid-50s. We do have a small chance for some precipitation Friday night going into Saturday. Saturday, we see a bump in rain chances to 30 percent. Our High decreases to the upper 60s to low 70s. Our Low upper 40s.

Sunday also holds a rain chance for us at about a 30 percent chance of showers. With our High mid-60s and Low upper 40s.

Monday to start the work week next week also has rainfall potential to move across the southern region. With Highs returning to the low 60s and Lows in the low 40s. On Tuesday, no rain chances. Mostly sunny skies and Highs return to the mid-60s and Lows in the mid-40s

