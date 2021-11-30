Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide

(KTVF)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge has temporarily halted the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers from taking effect nationwide.

A lawsuit brought by Georgia and several other states has resulted in a federal judge declaring a nationwide pause on the requirement.

The mandate from the Biden administration said that healthcare workers were supposed to get their first dose of vaccine no later than Saturday, Dec. 4.

The governments of several states filed lawsuits against the mandate, saying it was unconstitutional. This pause is not a final ruling on whether the mandate is constitutional. It is just a pause on enforcing the mandate until the courts decide whether the mandate will ultimately be allowed or stopped forever.

A previous ruling only applied to 10 states. This ruling applies nationwide.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted about the judge’s decisions.

Below is a copy of the injunction from the Western District of Louisiana:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student

Latest News

Omicron Variant
More information is needed to determine Omicron variant’s impact, says medical professionals
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 990 new cases reported Mon.
Mississippi Department of Human Services officials say inaccurate data provided by school...
Some families still waiting for pandemic food benefits
We talk to the Mississippi's leading health official Dr. Thomas Dobbs about where the fight...
Dr. Dobbs says Mississippi could still see another COVID surge this winter
"2 Shots, 1 Coast" grand prize winner Anna Claire Loris, 12, plays with her dog, Coop.
Jackson County 12-year-old wins $10,000 “2 Shots, 1 Coast” grand prize