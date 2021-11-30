Dunkin’ Donuts presents check to children’s hospital on Giving Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dunkin’ Donuts made a sweet donation just in time for the holidays.

They presented a $1,500 donation to Children’s of Mississippi.

The money was a result of a special doughnut creation that was sold in July--the Golden Joy doughnut, with a golden glaze and a doughnut hole in the center.

One dollar from each doughnut sold was used toward the donation.

