Dunkin’ Donuts presents check to children’s hospital on Giving Tuesday

The check being presented to Children's of Mississippi.
The check being presented to Children's of Mississippi.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dunkin’ Donuts made a sweet donation just in time for the holidays.

They presented a $1,500 donation to Children’s of Mississippi.

The money was a result of a special doughnut creation that was sold in July--the Golden Joy doughnut, with a golden glaze and a doughnut hole in the center.

One dollar from each doughnut sold was used toward the donation.

