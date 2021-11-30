Dogwood Mall shoplifting suspects arrested during traffic stop

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Flowood Police Department, four men have been arrested for shoplifting in Flowood on Sunday, November 28.

Melvin Thompson Jr., Terrell Nautan Carter, Pierre Teshaun Danny Lewis, and Kareem Keon Darell Ball were arrested at a traffic stop on Lakeland Drive at Airport Road.

Loss Prevention of a local store identified the vehicle, which was associated with a shoplifting from Dogwood Mall that occurred earlier.

The individuals have been linked to previous shoplifting calls at Dogwood Mall and other neighboring cities.

They were taken into custody without incident.

