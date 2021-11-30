Brandon has chance at history in Class 6A finals

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coming off a nail-biting semifinal victory for the team’s 11th straight win this season, Brandon High School hopes to cap off this already historical 2021 football season with an exclamation point.

On Friday, the Bulldogs will play for the MHSAA Class 6A Championship for just the second time in history, but unlike back in 2012, they hope the result this time ends with the program’s first ever state championship. To do that, Brandon will have exorcise some demons as it gets set to face a Madison Central team who beat the Bulldogs back on September 3 – the last time Brandon has lost a game.

Kick-off from Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

