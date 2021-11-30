Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Brandon has chance at history in Class 6A finals

By Trey Mongrue
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coming off a nail-biting semifinal victory for the team’s 11th straight win this season, Brandon High School hopes to cap off this already historical 2021 football season with an exclamation point.

On Friday, the Bulldogs will play for the MHSAA Class 6A Championship for just the second time in history, but unlike back in 2012, they hope the result this time ends with the program’s first ever state championship. To do that, Brandon will have exorcise some demons as it gets set to face a Madison Central team who beat the Bulldogs back on September 3 – the last time Brandon has lost a game.

Kick-off from Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
Brandon holds off Oak Grove, moves on to 6A title game
SOURCE: WLBT
Madison Central wins at Starkville, back in finals for first time since 1999
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week 14
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week 13