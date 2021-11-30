Boil water alert issued for 1,737 customers in Smith County

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a boil water alert issued for 1,737 customers who receive drinking water in Smith County.

This affects those who are served by the Center Ridge Water Association water supply, except Highway 35, which is not affected.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system-wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks caused by construction, which can siphon contaminants back into the water.

You are asked to boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

Checklist for Safe Water Use :

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

