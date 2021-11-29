WLBT’s things to know 11/29/21: Reeves touts anti-abortion law, Mississippi libraries combat racism, and omicron variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Reeves touts anti-abortion law

Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the state’s efforts to better organize and develop workforce development strategy. (WLBT)

Ahead of oral arguments Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending the state’s 2018 law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican Reeves told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a Sunday interview that he believes 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should be overturned. That’s when the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi Republicans have long vied to send test cases to the Supreme Court with the aim of overturning Roe. Reeves argues that Mississippi’s law is not out of line because many European countries restrict abortion after the first trimester.

2. Mississippi libraries combat racism

LISENBY LIBRARY (LISENBY LIBRARY)

The Mississippi Humanities Council has started a program to help Mississippi libraries combat racism. The “Anti-Racism Reading Shelf” grant program was started by the humanities council in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and national conversations about systematic racism. Mississippi Humanities Council Executive Director Stuart Rockoff said more than 150 libraries in Mississippi have now received a total of 1,900 books spread out across the state. The Mississippi Humanities Council gave each library system between $750 and $1,500 and compiled a suggested reading list of over 120 titles dealing with racism and combating white supremacy.

3. Omicron variant

Nations around the world sought Monday to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions, even as it remains unclear what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan announced it would suspend entry of all foreign visitors, while new cases of the variant identified days ago by researchers in South Africa appeared as far apart as Hong Kong, Australia and Portugal. Portuguese authorities were investigating whether some of the infections there could be among the first reported cases of local transmission of the variant outside of southern Africa. The stream of new cases showed the near impossibility of keeping the genie in the bottle in a globalized world of travel and open borders.

