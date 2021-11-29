Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Warrants have been issued for two men charged in connection to an alleged drug deal that went bad, ending with one of the men being shot.

According to Gulfport Police, officers were called Sunday around 2:30pm to a report of a shooting at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49. When they arrived, the officers found Jason McBeath suffering from a gunshot wound.

While investigating the shooting, police said they learned that McBeath was meeting 19-year-old Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton at the car wash to buy narcotics. During the transaction, McBeath reportedly attempted to rob Hamilton. Gulfport Police say Hamilton then fired multiple shots at McBeath, striking him at least once with gunfire.

McBeath was taken to Memorial Hospital before being flown to USA Trauma Center in Mobile, where he remains. After further investigation, a warrant was issued for McBeath on a charge of armed robbery.

Hamilton is charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Harrison County jail Monday afternoon. A $100,000 bond has been set for both men.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

