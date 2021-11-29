Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash

The two men were meeting for a drug deal when one of them tried to rob the other one and got shot, said police.
Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot Jason McBeath, pictured right. According to Gulfport Police, McBeath tried to rob Hamilton during the narcotics deal. He is now charged with armed robbery.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Warrants have been issued for two men charged in connection to an alleged drug deal that went bad, ending with one of the men being shot.

According to Gulfport Police, officers were called Sunday around 2:30pm to a report of a shooting at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49. When they arrived, the officers found Jason McBeath suffering from a gunshot wound.

While investigating the shooting, police said they learned that McBeath was meeting 19-year-old Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton at the car wash to buy narcotics. During the transaction, McBeath reportedly attempted to rob Hamilton. Gulfport Police say Hamilton then fired multiple shots at McBeath, striking him at least once with gunfire.

McBeath was taken to Memorial Hospital before being flown to USA Trauma Center in Mobile, where he remains. After further investigation, a warrant was issued for McBeath on a charge of armed robbery.

Hamilton is charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Harrison County jail Monday afternoon. A $100,000 bond has been set for both men.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
WATCH LIVE: Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office holds news conference after 11-year-old girl shot by father in hunting accident
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Latest News

The missing rabbit.
Ridgeland PD searching for owner of rabbit found hopping down street
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
WATCH LIVE: Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office holds news conference after 11-year-old girl shot by father in hunting accident
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 990 new cases reported Mon.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
WATCH: Lumumba gives updates at weekly press conference