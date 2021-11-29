Tupelo neighborhood joins US list of historic places

TUPELO, Miss. - A downtown Tupelo neighborhood has joined the National Register of Historic Places.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal says advocates learned about the designation in late September. The largely residential area includes hundreds of parcels on about 163 acres of land.

Downtown Tupelo and other neighborhoods in the city already have the designation.

The national register lists sites, structures and objects that have been deemed worthy of preservation for their significance. Mississippi has more than 1,300 listings.

