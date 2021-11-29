Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ridgeland PD searching for owner of rabbit found hopping down street

The missing rabbit.
The missing rabbit.(Ridgeland PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is looking for the owner of a lost rabbit.

Police officers stumbled upon the animal in the median of Highland Colony Parkway over the weekend.

They suspect the animal is a pet because of its manicured nails. They also say the rabbit is not skittish of people.

If you know where the rabbit’s owner may be, call 601-856-2121.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
WATCH LIVE: Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office holds news conference after 11-year-old girl shot by father in hunting accident
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Latest News

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
WATCH LIVE: Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office holds news conference after 11-year-old girl shot by father in hunting accident
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 990 new cases reported Mon.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
WATCH: Lumumba gives updates at weekly press conference