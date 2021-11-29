Ridgeland PD searching for owner of rabbit found hopping down street

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police Department is looking for the owner of a lost rabbit.

Police officers stumbled upon the animal in the median of Highland Colony Parkway over the weekend.

They suspect the animal is a pet because of its manicured nails. They also say the rabbit is not skittish of people.

If you know where the rabbit’s owner may be, call 601-856-2121.

