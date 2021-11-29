REPORT: Detention workers yet to receive 5% pay raise promised by sheriff, supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of officers at the Hinds County Detention Center continues to dwindle, while a five-percent pay raise promised to them as part of this year’s budget has yet to go into effect.

A 138-page status report released Friday on the Raymond Detention Center shows that just 207 workers were in place as of September 30, about 110 fewer than the facility needs to be fully staffed.

The report further states that, based on the number of resignations that occurred in the first nine months of the year, the turnover rate among jail workers in 2021 is expected to be around 30 percent.

Meanwhile, a pay increase promised to workers as part of the 2022 budget has yet to be given.

Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said workers should see the increase in their next checks. “They’ll see it in the next check,” he said. “If it’s not... we’ll put it in the next check.”

Calhoun said he wasn’t sure why the raise has yet to be put in place, saying it could be held up in finance or the chancery clerk’s office.

“Once it’s voted on by the board, it goes to her office or to finance. It gets slowed down somewhere in the process,” he said. “If they haven’t gotten it in their next check, that’s a problem.”

Calhoun was referring to Chancery Clerk Eddie Jean Carr. Carr could not be reached for comment.

As a result of the dwindling staff, compliance monitors say detainees have at least partial control of the jail, in some cases dictating where inmates are housed and whether they can use the toilet.

“Inmates are left unattended throughout the day and night, even in C-Pod, which is supposed to be staffed to provide direct supervision,” according to the report. “A number of incidents occurred when housing units were left unsupervised.”

Monitors go on to state that workers often learn of assaults after the fact, when inmates seek help, when injuries are observed, when inmates knock on the guard’s window for help or when family members of inmates contact the jail to report an attack.

On October 18, for instance, Michael Richardson’s body was not found for nearly nine hours after he was fatally attacked in A-Pod. According to court records, Richardson “was eventually dragged back and propped in a sitting position and then later laid on a mat” by fellow detainees.

Months earlier, “on July 6, a detainee was discovered by a detention officer during feeding to be bleeding. He had been stabbed 17 times. He reported that no officer was on the unit, C-3, at the time,” according to that incident report.

Monitors filed their latest status update on November 24, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

It came a day after Judge Carlton Reeves gave the county three weeks to tell him why the jail should not be put into receivership.

Court monitors say that staffing continues to be the “single greatest problem facing the jail system,” and that “without enough personnel to fill required posts it is unrealistic to expect compliance with the settlement agreement.”

The agreement monitors are referring to is the county’s consent decree.

The decree, which was filed in federal court in 2016, lists 92 requirements the county has to meet to bring the jail into compliance with Department of Justice guidelines. Those requirements include increasing jail staffing, hiring personnel to deal with inmate sexual assaults, and making facility improvements.

As of October 8, 2021, the latest data available, the county had only achieved “sustained compliance” on three requirements, was non-compliant on 29 others and only partially compliant on 59, court records indicate.

Further, monitors say the county has never come close to meeting staffing requirements, with the number of filled positions fluctuating between 204 and 256 since the decree was implemented in 2016. Monitors say nearly 330 are needed for the jail to operate at full capacity.

Also the jail appears to have no functioning PREA officer in place. PREA is the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The officer would investigate claims of prison rape, as well as other sexual assaults, in part, to help cut down on those instances.

The county had previously been in compliance with the PREA requirement. However, the jail’s PREA coordinator has been out since July and there is no documentation that other officers have been trained to or have taken over those duties.

Monitors say the workforce numbers continue to suffer, in part, because of the “low salary, lack of a step plan and dangerous and frustrating working conditions, particularly at the RDC.”

Monitors say the county should act on the jail administrator’s proposal to pay workers every two weeks, as opposed to once a month, and to offer employees direct deposit. Additionally, the county should implement a step plan to increase detention center officer pay and develop a career ladder to offer advancement opportunities.

So far, a step pay plan has been submitted to the board of supervisors but has yet to be acted on.

As for the 5-percent pay increase, court records might clear up why employees have yet to see it.

“This was passed by the board, then appeared to be rescinded and then was passed again,” monitors wrote. “This has yet to be implemented and should be monitored to ensure that it is implemented in a timely manner.”

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler could not be reached for comment. Sheriff-elect Tyree Jones said he was aware of the report, but would not comment until he takes office.

This is the first part of a two-part series on conditions at the Raymond Detention Center.

