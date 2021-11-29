Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi’s Reeves touts anti-abortion law before hearing

Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the...
Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the legislature to follow that recommendation.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ahead of oral arguments Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending the state’s 2018 law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Republican Reeves told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a Sunday interview that he believes 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should be overturned.

That’s when the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi Republicans have long vied to send test cases to the Supreme Court with the aim of overturning Roe. Reeves argues that Mississippi’s law is not out of line because many European countries restrict abortion after the first trimester.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies to open new store in Madison
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
WLBT’s things to know 11/29/21: Reeves touts anti-abortion law, Mississippi libraries combat racism, and omicron variant
Trending Warmer Through The Last Few Days of November and Into The Beginning of December
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences to end November, start December
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Monday; warming trend ahead