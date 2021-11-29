Man to spend the next 20 years behind bars in connection with 2016 kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in the capital city.

Monday, Marcus Baker, 39, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, more than five years after he abducted Robel Mylorie at the intersection of West Street and Mississippi Street in Jackson.

Baker was sentenced to 30 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended and 20 years to serve.

He will serve each day of the 20 year sentence, according to a news release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

The sentence was handed down by Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green.

In 2016, Jackson Police responded to the Dollar General on U.S. Highway 80 regarding a “distraught female who had recently escaped an abduction.”

The officers learned Baker had assaulted Mylorie and forced her into his vehicle against her will.

Mylorie was later able to jump out of the moving vehicle in front of the Dollar General.

Baker was indicted on two counts of kidnapping in 2016. According to a copy of his indictment, he also held Leya Sanchez against her will between October 17 and 19 of that year.

