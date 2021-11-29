Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson firefighters need your help with Christmas toy drive

(WKYT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters want you to help them put smiles on the kids’ faces this holiday season.

It’s time for their annual Christmas toy drive.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any one of the city’s 21 fire stations.

Firefighters will also be collecting toys from patrons at the Walmart at 2711 Greenway Drive on the following dates: Dec. 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The toys will be distributed to families starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021, at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy at 1240 South Gallatin Street.

For additional information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Cleotha Sanders of JFD at 601-960-0893.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma

Latest News

Tupelo neighborhood joins US list of historic places
The missing rabbit.
Ridgeland PD searching for owner of rabbit found hopping down street
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up