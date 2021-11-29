Jackson firefighters need your help with Christmas toy drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters want you to help them put smiles on the kids’ faces this holiday season.

It’s time for their annual Christmas toy drive.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any one of the city’s 21 fire stations.

Firefighters will also be collecting toys from patrons at the Walmart at 2711 Greenway Drive on the following dates: Dec. 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The toys will be distributed to families starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021, at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy at 1240 South Gallatin Street.

For additional information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Cleotha Sanders of JFD at 601-960-0893.

