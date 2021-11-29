First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences to end November, start December

MONDAY: With high pressure over the area – expect a quiet day ahead to head back to work and school across central and southwest Mississippi. A few patchy fog zones could be a part of the morning commute – otherwise, sunshine will warm us from the chilly 30s to the lower and middle 60s by afternoon. With clear skies and calm winds, we’ll fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

A few patches of fog possible early this morning - otherwise, it's sunny and seasonable as we near the close of November. Highs today will top out in the lower to middle 60s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/epKciXmvH9 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 29, 2021

TUESDAY: After a seasonable start, we’ll rocket, amid sunshine, back toward the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours of your Tuesday. We’ll stay quiet overnight with mainly clear skies – lows falling back toward the lower and middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our late autumn warm-up continues through mid-late week with sunshine beaming down on the region, we’ll warm up into the lower and middle 70s Wednesday through Friday. A chance for a few showers will return by Friday as our pattern becomes a bit more muddled by the weekend. A weak low to our west and a quick west-east flow overhead will bring clouds and occasional shower chances back into the region by the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, we’ll have to dodge raindrops from time to time. Highs will fall back from the 70s Saturday, to the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

