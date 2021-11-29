First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures expected to end off November and kick off Decmeber

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a gorgeous and nice day as high pressure holds strong across much of the region. The quiet and clear conditions will stick around this evening and into the overnight hours. Expect lows to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s into earl Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s forecast will feature sunny, but warmer weather. We will start off fairly cool and chilly in the morning hours. It will feel milder by the afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year!

The first days of December will also be on the mild side with highs well into the 70s through the rest of the work week. Our weather will also remain quiet and rain free through Friday before opportunities for rain return over the weekend. Models suggest a frontal system could bring our next chance for scattered showers possibly Saturday and Sunday. This is still a ways out and there are also timing differences between models at this point. We will have more details as we get closer to time.

