Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures expected to end off November and kick off Decmeber

More sunshine and pleasant weather for Tuesday
More sunshine and pleasant weather for Tuesday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a gorgeous and nice day as high pressure holds strong across much of the region. The quiet and clear conditions will stick around this evening and into the overnight hours. Expect lows to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s into earl Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s forecast will feature sunny, but warmer weather. We will start off fairly cool and chilly in the morning hours. It will feel milder by the afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year!

The first days of December will also be on the mild side with highs well into the 70s through the rest of the work week. Our weather will also remain quiet and rain free through Friday before opportunities for rain return over the weekend. Models suggest a frontal system could bring our next chance for scattered showers possibly Saturday and Sunday. This is still a ways out and there are also timing differences between models at this point. We will have more details as we get closer to time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma

Latest News

Trending Warmer Through The Last Few Days of November and Into The Beginning of December
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences to end November, start December
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Monday; warming trend ahead
Rain has moved off towards our Southeast and now clear and sunny skies return to the area.
First Alert Forecast: A nice start to our workweek as clear skies and warmer temperatures move back in.
Lingering showers extend from an area of Low Pressure that's situated in the Gulf of Mexico....
First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to our Sunday morning, But sunny skies are on the way for us!