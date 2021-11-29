Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Driver accused of killing mother, newborn due in court Monday

Beth Ann White
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The woman accused of killing a mother and her newborn child in a Hinds County car crash will be back in court Monday.

Beth Ann White is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her infant child Alex.     

White’s car collided with Conaway’s car on Highway-18 at Springridge Road on November 1st.     

A judge denied White bond last month saying that her DUI history over the past fifteen years makes her a danger to the public.

