Driver accused of killing mother, newborn due in court Monday
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The woman accused of killing a mother and her newborn child in a Hinds County car crash will be back in court Monday.
Beth Ann White is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her infant child Alex.
White’s car collided with Conaway’s car on Highway-18 at Springridge Road on November 1st.
A judge denied White bond last month saying that her DUI history over the past fifteen years makes her a danger to the public.
