‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ coming to City Hall Live in Brandon

Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess — The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off February...
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain announces that “Disney Princess: The Concert,” is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening.

Acclaimed performers will sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.  Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. 

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

