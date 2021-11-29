‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ coming to City Hall Live in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain announces that “Disney Princess: The Concert,” is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening.

Acclaimed performers will sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records.

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.