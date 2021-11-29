Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Deion Sanders named SWAC Coach of the Year

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a 10-1 regular season and a berth in the conference championship, nine Jackson State Tigers landed on the SWAC’s end-of-year award lists.

The team was led by head coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime was named SWAC Coach of the Year in just his second season as JSU head coach. He led his team to a perfect 8-0 in conference games and their first SWAC East title since 2013.

His sons also cleaned up awards. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named SWAC Freshman of the Year and earned a bid on the All-SWAC Second Team. He’s also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.

Defensive back Shilo Sanders was named to the All-SWAC Second Team as well. He intercepted three passes and forced a fumble on the season.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman James Houston was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year for his dominant season. The All-SWAC First Team member led the Tigers with 14.5 sacks and forced seven fumbles.

These Tigers also earned SWAC honors:

  • Antwan Owens (DL) – All-SWAC First Team
  • Aubrey Miller, Jr. (LB) – All-SWAC First Team
  • Isaiah Bolden (Return Specialist) – All-SWAC First Team
  • Keith Corbin III (WR) – All-SWAC Second Team
  • Tony Gray (OL) – All-SWAC Second Team
  • Keonte Hampton (LB) – All-SWAC Second Team

