Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting in Copiah County.

Someone shot into a vehicle Saturday night on I-55 killing the passenger and injuring the driver, according to Sheriff Byron Swilley.

The shooting happened near the 65-mile marker, near Gallman.

This is the only vehicle that was shot into, the sheriff said.

The case is now in the hands of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

