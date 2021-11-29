Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Deadly I-55 shooting into vehicle kills one, injures another in Copiah Co.

(WRDW)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting in Copiah County.

Someone shot into a vehicle Saturday night on I-55 killing the passenger and injuring the driver, according to Sheriff Byron Swilley.

The shooting happened near the 65-mile marker, near Gallman.

This is the only vehicle that was shot into, the sheriff said.

The case is now in the hands of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White ready to wear Fall-Winter...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Lumumba press conference 11-29-21
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Gov. Reeves, pro-life leaders gather for prayer event days before Supreme Court rules on...
Gov. Reeves, pro-life leaders gather for prayer event days before Supreme Court rules on state’s abortion law