Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA. (WLBT) - The body of a 30-year-old Mississippi man has been found after a days-long search in Washington.

The first update appeared on the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Facebook page on November 23. It stated that the Washington State Patrol had discovered Andrew Morgan’s abandoned vehicle after a minor accident on an interstate off-ramp.

His vehicle was impounded after a search of the nearby area showed no one around. His family back in Mississippi had been unable to reach him since then.

Morgan had only recently started living and working in the Seattle area, his family revealed.

Then, on November 24, deputies found items believed to have belonged to Morgan, including keys, a cell phone and some clothes. These items were found “in a swampy, wooded area.”

According to the sheriff’s department, Morgan’s family said at the time that they thought he may have had a schizophrenic crisis, which he had also endured last year. They also believed he had stopped taking his medicine.

His family had flown to Washington to aid in the search.

On Sunday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s page posted that they had found Morgan’s body about half a mile from where his vehicle was located.

There was no evidence of foul play.

“The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the compassion and concern the public has shown for Andrew and his family during this difficult time and the many tips and suggestions provided,” they stated.

