Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion.

The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. The 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is facing its most serious challenge in 30 years in front of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that’s been remade by three appointees of President Donald Trump.

A ruling that overturned Roe would lead to outright bans or severe restrictions on abortion in 26 states. That assessment comes from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

The case being argued comes from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics

Latest News

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the controversial Mississippi...
Country to watch as U.S. Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion law argument
Large crowd of customers shopping local during small business saturday
Customers flood local stores and spend money locally during Small Business Saturday
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays