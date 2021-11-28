Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90.(WILX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90. One person was shot, but was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

MBI is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics

Latest News

The accident is still being investigated by Harrison Sheriff's Deputies and the Texas Parks and...
Victim identified in deadly hunting accident
Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina