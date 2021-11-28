Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi officials are looking for a man who escaped from a hospital bathroom while under police guard and then was recorded on video changing into pilfered clothes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department tells local news outlets that Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins got away after telling a deputy he had to go to the restroom.

Hopkins had been a patient in Pascagoula since he was shot multiple times in Moss Point earlier in November.

Police in Meridian were seeking Hopkins to question him in two killings in the eastern Mississippi city. Hopkins hasn’t been charged in connection with the slayings.

