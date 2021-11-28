Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Funeral services held for former Hattiesburg fire chief George Herrington

A procession of firefighters and law enforcement officers makes its way from Temple Baptist Church to Highland Cemetery during funeral services for former Hattiesburg fire chief George Herrington Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Hattiesburg fire department chief George Herrington was laid to rest Saturday.

Herrington passed away earlier this week at the age of 72.

A memorial service was held at Temple Baptist Church and it was followed by a graveside service at Highland Cemetery will full military honors.

Herrington worked with the Hattiesburg Fire Department for nearly 30 years and was chief from 1991-2001.

He was also a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant.

Herrington was also active in VFW Post 3036, American Legion Post 24 and the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association.

In 2016, he was named Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year.

