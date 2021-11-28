Funeral services held for former Hattiesburg fire chief George Herrington

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Hattiesburg fire department chief George Herrington was laid to rest Saturday.

Herrington passed away earlier this week at the age of 72.

A memorial service was held at Temple Baptist Church and it was followed by a graveside service at Highland Cemetery will full military honors.

Herrington worked with the Hattiesburg Fire Department for nearly 30 years and was chief from 1991-2001.

He was also a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant.

Herrington was also active in VFW Post 3036, American Legion Post 24 and the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association.

In 2016, he was named Hattiesburg’s Veteran of the Year.

