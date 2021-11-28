First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to our Sunday morning, But sunny skies are on the way for us!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lingering showers this Sunday morning have been from a Low-Pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. Its pushed much of the rain in the region. Rain and cloud cover is expected to clear out by the afternoon. Today’s High upper 50s and Low mid to upper 30s. We have a 40 percent chance of showers.

Monday through Thursday, an area of High Pressure extends back into the southern region. This brings us another clearing that will bring back sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Monday. Monday Temperatures in the low 60s for the High and upper 30s for the Low. Tuesday Through Wednesday, we see a trend upward in temperatures as we return to the low 70s for the High and mid to upper 40s for the Low.

As we return to the weekend another system sets up for us and brings another chance for rain. Friday holds a low rain chance at 20 percent chance for showers. The High mid-40s, Low, low 50s. Saturday, we see a bump in rain chances to 30 percent. Our High decreases to the upper 60s and Low upper 40s.

