First Alert Forecast: A nice start to our workweek as clear skies and warmer temperatures move back in.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasant afternoon it turned out to be following the rain showers this morning. Today’s High upper 50s and Low mid to upper 30s. Fog will be potential for us tonight as cool air down from the north pushes into the area.

Monday through Thursday, our area of High Pressure extends back into the southern region. This brings us another clearing that will bring back sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Monday. Monday Temperatures in the low 60s for the High and upper 30s for the Low.

Tuesday Through Wednesday, we see a trend upward in temperatures as we return to the low 70s for the High and mid to upper 40s for the Low.

As we return to the Weekend, Friday holds a low rain chance at 20 percent chance for showers in the overnight hours going into Saturday. The High mid-40s, Low, low 50s. Saturday, we see a bump in rain chances to 30 percent. Our High decreases to the upper 60s and Low upper 40s. Sunday, we continue with low rain chances as showers stick around with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the upper 40s.

