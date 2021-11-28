Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A nice start to our workweek as clear skies and warmer temperatures move back in.

Rain has moved off towards our Southeast and now clear and sunny skies return to the area.
Rain has moved off towards our Southeast and now clear and sunny skies return to the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasant afternoon it turned out to be following the rain showers this morning. Today’s High upper 50s and Low mid to upper 30s. Fog will be potential for us tonight as cool air down from the north pushes into the area.

Monday through Thursday, our area of High Pressure extends back into the southern region. This brings us another clearing that will bring back sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Monday. Monday Temperatures in the low 60s for the High and upper 30s for the Low.

Tuesday Through Wednesday, we see a trend upward in temperatures as we return to the low 70s for the High and mid to upper 40s for the Low.

As we return to the Weekend, Friday holds a low rain chance at 20 percent chance for showers in the overnight hours going into Saturday. The High mid-40s, Low, low 50s. Saturday, we see a bump in rain chances to 30 percent. Our High decreases to the upper 60s and Low upper 40s. Sunday, we continue with low rain chances as showers stick around with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics

Latest News

Lingering showers extend from an area of Low Pressure that's situated in the Gulf of Mexico....
First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to our Sunday morning, But sunny skies are on the way for us!
Showers possible tomorrow morning
First Alert Forecast: light rain showers possible into tonight; rain & clouds to clear out by Sunday afternoon
Showers likely tonight and Sunday morning.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Rain Returns Late Saturday into Early Sunday
First Alert Forecast: sun to clouds Saturday; rain returns late Saturday, early Sunday