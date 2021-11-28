Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Victim identified in deadly hunting accident

The accident is still being investigated by Harrison Sheriff's Deputies and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.(WDTV)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison County, Texas. (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies have released the name of the 11-year-old girl who died following a deadly hunting accident.

The girl was identified as Daisy George, a 6th grader at Hallsville ISD.

Deputies received calls about the accident around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27. Deputies say further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his own daughter at a hunting lease near Young Road and Hickey Road in Hallsville, Texas.

Medical units arrived at the scene and requested a helicopter, but all helicopters were grounded due to inclement weather in the region. The 11-year-old was transported to a hospital in Longview where lifesaving efforts were administered. The girl would later succumb to her injuries and be pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are currently investigating the accident.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Sheriff Fletcher stated, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office and the Hallsville ISD superintendent are coordinating grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by this sudden loss.

