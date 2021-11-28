Customers flood local stores and spend money locally during Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The busiest shopping weekend of the year is upon on.

On Friday, a large crowd of shoppers were flooding stores trying to catch all of the hot deals on Black Friday.

Shoppers were back at it again on Saturday, this time taking part in Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day where people are encouraged to shop at local businesses.

At Time 4 Toys in Flowood, workers said they look forward to this day.

“We love Small Business Saturday,” said Bethany Mathis, owner of Time 4 Toys.

Mathis said there’s a different level of energy and excitement during Small Business Saturday this year compared to 2020.

“I think it is,” Mathis described. “We’ve definitely seen a lot more traffic. I guess because COVID is not as rampant as it was last year.”

Mathis said she ordered items months in advance in light of the nationwide supply chain crisis to gear up for this big day.

“I started ordering back in the summertime because we knew there was a shipping issue, and we were trying to have our shelves stocked,” Mathis explained.

And this weekend, many items were flying off those shelves.

The store owner said it’s extremely important to shop locally because that’s one thing the store relies on to keep the doors open.

“It has a great impact on us because they’re not only supporting us, but they’re also supporting our employees that we have working here, and we have to battle with the big box stores, and Amazon, and all that,” said Mathis.

To help with small business Saturday, the JXN Flea set up shop in the Capital City.

The monthly market allows dozens of vendors to set up shop, showcasing and selling their goods.

The Flea also gives customers a chance to come shop and interact with local businesses.

“Local business is the heart of having a business in Jackson,” said Catherine Mansell, Business Operations Manager at Coffee Bean Corral. “It’s important to support local businesses and be a part of the community you live in.”

“A lot of people say, ‘I’m trying to do all of my shopping local this year,’ which means the world to us that people want to come in and support small businesses,” Mathis expressed. “We did see that a lot last year, and we are still hearing that this year, so that does mean a lot.”

If you missed out on doing your shopping for Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, don’t’ worry; you’ll have another chance to cash in on some good deals online during Cyber Monday.

