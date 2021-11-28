Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Book grant program helps Mississippi libraries combat racism

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Humanities Council has started a program to help Mississippi libraries combat racism.

The “Anti-Racism Reading Shelf” grant program was started by the humanities council in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and national conversations about systematic racism.

Mississippi Humanities Council Executive Director Stuart Rockoff said more than 150 libraries in Mississippi have now received a total of 1,900 books spread out across the state.

The Mississippi Humanities Council gave each library system between $750 and $1,500 and compiled a suggested reading list of over 120 titles dealing with racism and combating white supremacy.

Librarians could choose from adult fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed at Ridgeland apartment complex identified as Olde Towne Middle School student
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Olde Towne Middle School student
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:00pm on Friday...
JPD: One dead after shooting on Derrick Street
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the 2020 conviction of a former pastor on statutory...
Appellate court upholds ex-pastor’s rape, battery conviction
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics
Good Samaritan helps keep Thanksgiving shooting victim calm, alive while waiting for paramedics

Latest News

Rainy start to our Sunday morning, but sunshine is on the way for at the start of the workweek
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling...
Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the controversial Mississippi...
Country to watch as U.S. Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion law argument
Large crowd of customers shopping local during small business saturday
Customers flood local stores and spend money locally during Small Business Saturday