Book grant program helps Mississippi libraries combat racism

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Humanities Council has started a program to help Mississippi libraries combat racism.

The “Anti-Racism Reading Shelf” grant program was started by the humanities council in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis and national conversations about systematic racism.

Mississippi Humanities Council Executive Director Stuart Rockoff said more than 150 libraries in Mississippi have now received a total of 1,900 books spread out across the state.

The Mississippi Humanities Council gave each library system between $750 and $1,500 and compiled a suggested reading list of over 120 titles dealing with racism and combating white supremacy.

Librarians could choose from adult fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books.

